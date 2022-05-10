All flights from Visakhapatnam cancelled due to cyclone Asani

Vizag: All flights from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to cyclone Asani, said Visakhapatnam International Airport Director Srinivas on Tuesday.

“All flights cancelled for today in and out of Visakhapatnam. All 6E flights out of VTZ for tomorrow as well stand cancelled,” Airport director Srinivas said.

Visakhapatnam city witnessed extreme heavy rainfall due to Asani cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the city and the district, under the influence of Cyclone Asani on Tuesday. Drains were overflowing in many areas and roads were under a sheet of water due to continuous rain.