All India Muslim Personal Law Board Gen Sec Maulana Wali Rahmani passes away

The general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Wali Rahmani, 77, has passed away on Saturday, the organisation said.

The official Twitter handle of AIMPLB tweeted the sad news on Saturday. “Gen.Sec. Maulana Wali Rahmani Sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah,” AIMPLB wrote.

The AIMPLB appealed for prayers and patience to all Muslims. “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return,” AIMPLB quoted a verse from Surah Al-Baqarah of the Holy Quran.

He was ailing for the last few weeks and was under treatment in a hospital. An hour before announcing his death, AIMPLB had appealed to all Muslims for special prayers for him and said that he had been admitted in ICU last week.

“Appeal to All Muslims for SPECIAL PRAYERS. Maulana Syed Mohammad Wali Rahmani DB General Secretary AIMPLB had been admitted in ICU last week. His condition has not improved. Appeal to all to make SPECIAL DUA. May Allah bless with complete Shifa. Ameen,” AIMPLB wrote in a tweet.