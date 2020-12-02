All involved in GHMC campaign advised to self-isolate

Hyderabad, Dec 2 : Telangana’s health authorities on Wednesday advised all those who participated in the campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to isolate themselves for next one week.

All the party leaders, party workers, and other individuals who were directly involved in the campaigning have been urged to isolate so that they don’t end up spreading Covid-19.

Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao said individuals who were actively involved in the campaigning can also get themselves tested at the nearest government urban primary health centre.

Symptoms, if any, for such individuals are expected to appear between five to 10 days.

During self-isolation at their homes, the individuals must not interact with family members and ensure use of masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing.

The official said self-isolation by individuals who participated in the campaign was necessary in view of the possible second wave of the infection.

He said while the Covid situation in the state was fully under control, the winter has set in and elections to the GHMC were also conducted. All parties ran intensive campaign and people in large numbers participated. “In this situation we should be careful and should unwillingly not become the reason for a second wave,” Rao said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.