All is well in NCP, leaders say after meeting Pawar

Hyderabad: Two days after Nationalist Congress party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar reprimanded his grandnephew Parth, leaders of NCP tried to amends and clarified that everything is well within the party. Pawar rebuked Parth for seeking a CBI probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Pawar on Wednesday called his grandnephew ‘immature’ and that his demand for CBI probe into the case is ‘not worth a penny.’

Senior Party leaders and MPs Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare, and Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde met Pawar and discussed a range of issues relating to NCP in the wake of BJP’s attempts to engineer division. They ruled out the rumor that Parth might join BJP.

Rohit Pawar, Parth’s cousin refused to comment on the issue, but told the media that it was a ‘family matter.’ Rohit, however, spoke about “politicization” of Rajput’s alleged suicide against the backdrop of coming elections in Bihar, the late actor’s home state.

Ajit Pawar, however, did not comment on his son being reprimanded. On this, Union Minister Ramdas Athwale said, “Ajit Pawar is certainly hurt by his uncle’s public comments criticizing his son. This government is riddled with contradictions and controversies. It will not last long; it will collapse on its own soon after the Ganesh festival.”