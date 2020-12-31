All Jio calls to other networks in India free from Jan 1

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced that it will make all domestic calls free starting January 1, as interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls comes to an end.

A Jio statement noted that as per the directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), ‘Bill and Keep’ regime is being implemented in the country from January 1, 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.

“Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021,” it said.

It added that on-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.

In September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the ‘Bill & Keep’ regime beyond January 1, 2020 and Jio was left with no option but to start charging its customers for off-net voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

“While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges. Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again,” it said.

The statement said that Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE.