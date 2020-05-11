All Karnataka returnees from London COVID-19 free: Minister

BENGALURU: All the returnees to Karnataka from London on an Air India flight early on Monday were free from coronavirus, a minister said.

“All 326 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from London in the morning are asymptomatic and have been shifted to 6 different quarantine facilities in 13 buses,” state Education Minister K. Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Sudhakar, a doctor by profession, is also in-charge of tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the southern state.

“All of them (returnees) will be tested twice during the 14-day quarantine period and swab collection will be done at their place of stay,” he said in another tweet.

The passengers included 3 infants.

The 17 cabin crew, including pilots and cabin crew of the national carrier’s Boeing-777 also tested negative on arrival at the city airport via New Delhi.

However, a 27-year-old woman passenger, who vomited on arrival in the airport terminal, was admitted in a state-run hospital in the city for non-COVID-19 treatment.

As she was alone, the hospital allowed her husband to stay with her in the isolation ward for the 14-day quarantine period.

“After the woman recovers, the couple will be shifted to a hotel for the remaining quarantine period,” a health official said.

As the returnees, including women, senior citizens, students, tourists and others were stranded over 47 days in the UK due to the COVID-19 induced extended lockdown since March 25 and suspension of overseas flights since March 23, they looked relieved and happy to be back home.

Source: IANS

