All multi-crore, lavish houses owned by Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Also known as ‘Khiladi of Bollywood‘, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars in the industry. He has entertaining us with his films ever since he put his foot forward in the acting career.

Akshay’s first big break came in the form of the movie Khiladi, the first of a series of movies to capitalise on the Khiladi title. He starred in seven films with ‘Khiladi’ in the title — ‘Khiladi’, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘International Khiladi’, ‘Mr and Mrs Khiladi’ and ‘Khiladi 420’.

The actor has been in the film career for nearly 30 years now and has appeared in over 100 films. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 2000 crores. Considering massive net worth and income from movies, he is undoubtedly one of the highly accomplished individual and his achievements are out there for the world to see.

His properties around the world

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the owners of a sea facing house in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from it, the actor’s other properties include a beachfront property in Mauritius, a bungalow in Toronto, a hill somewhere in Canada, and 4 flats in Andheri – each reportedly priced 4.5 crore.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s Mumbai home

In this article, let’s take a tour inside the couple’s sea-facing duplex abode in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb.

Their luxurious house has exquisite paintings, family photographs and various quirky art installations on walls. According to Vogue, it has a palatial living room, a home theatre, kitchen, dining area on the ground floor, while the first floor comprises the bedrooms, Twinkle’s home office and a balcony among other areas. A beautiful lawn with lush green plants is nothing short of a green paradise. Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will be soon seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Katrina Kaif. He has ‘Cinderella’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’.