All multicrore properties owned by Allu Arjun in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Stylish star Allu Arjun is hailed as one of the biggest stars in India for all true reasons. After showcasing his acting prowess in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the actor not only made his way into millions of hearts, but also made a cut to the list of highest paid Tollywood actors. Reportedly, he has gone from charging Rs 60 crores to Rs 125 crores per film which has contributed to his net worth of a whopping Rs. 350 crores.

Given the aforementioned figures, it is not surprising that Allu Arjun has acquired some of the most expensive possessions in Hyderabad including several multicrore properties. Scroll down to read more.

List of properties owned by Allu Arjun

1. Allu Studios

Allu Arjun and his family own several properties in Hyderabad and other cities of India. ‘Allu Studios’ is the latest one on the list. Situated in the Gandipet area of Hyderabad, Allu Studios is dedicated to Allu Ramalingaiah, father of Allu Aravind and grandfather of Allu Arjun. Spread over 10 acres of land, the studio was inaugurated on October 1 last year on the special occasion of birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah.

According to reports, Allu Studios is equipped with the latest technology and amenities, is open for the filming of movies, commercials and TV shows.

2. Allu Entertainment [Production House]

Allu Arjun and his family are proud owners of a another prime property, a production house, in the upscale neighborhood of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. ‘Allu Entertainment’ is reportedly equipped with the latest technology and equipment to support the production of high-quality films.

The property is also said to have a luxurious office space for the team and Allu Arjun himself, which is designed to reflect his taste and personality.

3. Blessing, Allu Arjun’s Holiday Home

Spread across a two-acre land and named ‘Blessing’, Allu Arjun’s holiday abode is an 8,000-square feet unique box-shaped home. It is designed by Aamir Sharma, co-founder of Aamir & Hameeda Associates who did a splendid job. According to Housing.com, it is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The first look at the home will give you a sense of peace because of its minimalistic aesthetic and the lush greenery surrounding it.

4. Jubilee Hills Mansion

Allu Arjun along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and kids reside in a lavish bungalow which is nestled in the posh locality of the city. His swanky home is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore.

From the huge lawn to the kids’ colourful nursery to swimming pool, Arjun’s grand house is all things aesthetic. The beige colour sofas, light coloured walls and furniture shades make the abode calm yet expressive.

