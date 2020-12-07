All political parties family-centric except BJP: Nadda

Dehradun: Describing rival political parties as family-centric, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the BJP is the only ideology-based party where the whole organisation is “one big family”.

Nadda was addressing a booth committee of the Pradesh BJP on the third day of his four-day tour of Uttarakhand to galvanise the party’s organisational structure.

Apparently referring to the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, Nadda said Rs one lakh crore is to be spent in the agricultural sector.

“Rs one lakh crore is to be spent in the agricultural sector and the important thing is that the money will not be spent by agricultural officials but by farmers producers organisations,” he said.

Nadda said the BJP is the only ideology-based party where the whole organisation is family.

“All other political parties have become confined to families, whereas ours is a party which in itself is one big family,” he said . “We are an ideology-based party that does not discriminate between classes, castes and religions,” Nadda said.

Underlining the key role of the cadre in the party, he said even a booth level worker can be seen rising to eminent positions only in the BJP.

“Our cadre base is our speciality and it is built through booth committees,” Nadda said at the meeting where he shared the dais with Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, district president Sita Ram Bhatt, Mandal president Vijendra Thapliyal and booth president Sonia Verma.

Presided by Verma, the meeting was termed as “historic” by the party. It is for the first time in the country’s political history that the national president of a party shared the dais with the presidents of mandal and booth committees – two primary units of the party, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Nadda said booth committees are crucial as they bring the voter to polling booths.

“We in the BJP believe that if a booth is won, the election is won,” he said asking party workers to work collectively to strengthen the organisation.

He also asked the Pradesh BJP president and the president of its Kisan Morcha that the farmers producers organisations should be constituted with the help of the party and the farmers should decide on what scheme or project the money should be spent on.

Nadda said to farmers that they can build roads, modify mandis, construct cold storages, grain storages, factories for value addition or develop other facilities with the money.

Speaking of Jan Dhan accounts, Ujjwala Yojana and Atal Ayushman Yojana, he asked party workers to ensure more and more people benefit from them.

Source: PTI