All popular Khans of Bigg Boss; see their salary list

Mumbai: Controversies, high-voltage drama and entertainment are the three things that strike our mind when we think of the India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss. And there’s no denying about the fact that popular Khans of Bigg Boss have raised the entertainment quotient over the years. Well, we are speaking about the popular Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan, and others.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at all those former contestants and how much they were paid for their stint inside BB house.

1. Gauahar Khan

The gorgeous diva of telly world, Gauahar Khan was a part of Bigg Boss season 7 and even won it. She will remain one of the best contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Gauahar reportedly got a hefty pay cheque of Rs 6 lakhs per week. Apart from it, the actress took home a huge prize money of Rs 50 lakh along with the coveted trophy.

2. Hina Khan

Hina Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11. She was the highest paid celeb in the house in that season. According to a Bollywoodlife report, she earned Rs 7-8 lakh for every week she had spent inside the house.

3. Ajaz Khan

Another controversial contestant Ajaz Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 7. Makers reportedly paid him Rs 3 lakhs per week.

4. Eijaz Khan

Actor Eijaz Khan who took part in Bigg Boss season 14 got paid Rs 1.8 lakh per week. The actor, who made headlines for his relationship with co-contestant Pavitra Punia, walked out of the show mid-way due to prior professional commitments.

5. Arshi Khan

Actress-model Arshi Khan rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 11. She is known for her hilarous antics and the way she entertains her ‘awaam’ (audience). Her salary for BB 11 was not disclosed. Later, Arshi entered the season 14 as a challenger where she charged a whopping Rs. 2.75 Lakh rupees per week as per a report by Indiatimes.

6. Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan (Instagram)

One of the controversial contestant in Bigg Boss history is Zubair Khan. He was thrown out of the show after a heated argument with host Salman Khan. Reportedly, makers paid him Rs 25,000 per week.

7. Afsana Khan

The Punjabi singer Afsana Khan was a part of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. She was eliminated from the show for trying to physically harm herself by using a knife during a task. She reportedly got paid Rs 9 to 10 lakhs per week.