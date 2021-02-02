All preventive measures for safety of Umrah pilgrims in place: Saudi Authorities

Makkah: The Saudi incharge of visitors to Makkah Engr. Osama Aja’eili said that the Saudi authorities will take all steps to facilitate Umra pilgrims visiting Makkah. Special measures are taken to safeguard all the visitors of Kabah.

“The Saudi authorities have gradually allowed the arrival of internal pilgrims and soon the foreign pilgrims too would be allowed to visit Makkah,” Osama said.

Circles are drawn to maintain the distance between the pilgrims. The distance between one to another circle would be 10 meters.

Osama added, “Track systems are ready to keep distancing during “Tawaf-e-Kaaba” and “Sa’ee” to prevent rush and collision of pilgrims. Special tracks are kept for old and handicapped persons. A 155-meter long tract is kept only for those who are chair-bound. The time for Tawaf was increased from 10 to 15 minutes.”

According to Saudi authorities incharge of the Holy Mosque at Makkah, 7.5 million pilgrims have visited Kabah, offered prayers, and performed Umrah since the relaxation of restrictions placed due to the coronavirus Pandemic. About 1.9 million performed Umrah during the current Umrah season. About 5.5 million offered prayers in the Holy Mosque of Mecca.

The current Umrah season began on October 14, 2020 and still in progress.