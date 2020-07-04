All Punjab university, college exams, except one, cancelled

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced cancellation of college and university examinations 2020 in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

In his weekly #AskCaptain Facebook Live session, the Chief Minister said that the college and university students would be promoted on the basis of their previous years’ results.

However, students who want to improve their performance will have the option to take a fresh examination later once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

The colleges and universities are in the process of working out the modalities for implementing the decision, he said, adding that the decision would be announced in the next few days.

On the school board examinations, Singh said the state is following the CBSE decision announced in the Supreme Court some days ago.

The Chief Minister, however, urged all students to continue with their studies in right earnest despite the cancellation of their examinations.

“You have to continue to work for your future,” he told the students.

Meanwhile, in a major initiative for ex-servicemen, Singh announced increase in the number of attempts for taking the Punjab Civil Services examination.

While the SC candidates among the general category will continue to get unlimited chances, as per the existing system, the general category ex-servicemen will now get six attempts, in line with the overall general category, instead of the earlier four chances.

For the BC category of ex-servicemen, the number of attempts has been increased to nine, he said, adding he had received several petitions from ex-servicemen to be put at par with the overall general category of aspirants.

Source: IANS