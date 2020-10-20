All rain-related operations and services is suspended in GHMC: KTR

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation (GHMC) and the municipalities of the other districts in the state are all set to fight the predicted rains in the next three days, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday.

The appointed 80 officials shall monitor the relief measures for the next 15 days. About 30 boats have also been arranged to fulfill the need from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Currently, there are nearly 20 boats with GHMC and the additional 30 will be arriving by evening, said the Minister.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had specifically instructed to initiate measures for prevent loss of life as property damaged can be recovered or compensated.

Till date, 33 persons have lost their lives due to heavy rains in GHMC and about 77 in Telegnana. Among these, an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh each has been presented to 29 families and four of them are in the process. Three persons are still missing, he said.

Since 80 colonies across GHMC limits are still inundated and more rains expected during the next three days, all other operations and services have been suspended in GHMC, Rao said adding, “Our priority will be evacuating as many people from low lying areas to relief camps.”

The Minister appealed to all residents in low lying areas and those staying in the first and second floors to shift to relief camps immediately and not to put their lives at risk.

The State Government has already spent over Rs.60 crore and another Rs.670 crore will be spent on relief and rescue measures, he said.

This is preliminary estimation of the losses and it is expected to increase further.

The State Government has already submitted a preliminary estimate of loss suffered due to heavy rains in GHMC and across the State to the Centre. On October 15, a detailed report has been submitted seeking Rs.1350 crore under preliminary and immediate support and there is no response from the Centre yet, the Minister said.

Rao thanked and expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government for extending Rs.10 crore financial aid, besides supplying blankets to Telangana.

The Minister informed this year till date the average rainfall in the city was recorded as 120 cm against the regular average annual rainfall of 78 cm.

The highest rainfall of 142 cm in a year was recorded in 1916 and since two more months are left, the Minister said this year the average rainfall is expected to be the highest in Hyderabad’s history.