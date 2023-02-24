All rumoured contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 [Photos]

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most anticipated reality shows on Indian television, and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start. While makers are yet to announce the premiere date, there have been many rumours about the contestants who will be participating in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

From Soundarya Sharma to Uorfi Javed, let’s take a look at the tentative list of celebrity contestants you can expect to see on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

1. Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta (Instagram)

2. Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp season 1 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

3. Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed (Instagram)

4. Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter)

5. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram)

6. Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma (Instagram)

7. Disha Parmar

Disha has once again occupied the top spot in the trending list (Instagram)

8. Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta (Instagram)

9. Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam (Instagram)

Fans have been excitedly discussing the potential of these contestants on Twitter and the challenges they might face in the show. It remains to be seen who will make it to the final list, but one thing is for sure, like every season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going to be an exciting and thrilling ride for all its viewers.

The 12th season of KKK was won by Tushar Kalia, while Faisal Shaikh walked home with the runner-up title.