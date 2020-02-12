All Saints’ of North America to celebrate reunion

A+ A-



All Saints’ Alumni Association of North America (ASAANA) is celebrating its reunion 2020 on Saturday, the 4th of April, 2020.

ASAANA was established in Chicago, Illinois, the USA in the year 2005. It was formed as a non-profit entity and filed the Articles of Incorporation in the State of Illinois.

Mr. Jesse White will be the chief guest.

“Time makes us forget, Reunion helps us Remember”

To be a part of the reunion, please WhatsApp the following details to Osman Ali – 6309656645

Data Bank: First & last name, year of graduation with batch and contact. Pictures, articles, memories and fun experiences with friends or teachers. Awards: Biodata of Alumni who received High Achievement Awards, or Honors in their personal or professional carrier. Advertisement for business will be published in the souvenir and seen or read by thousands throughout the USA.

You need to purchase the tickets using PayPal which costs $60 for single and $500 for a table of 10 guests. You will get more details on the website.