All schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: All schools in northeast Delhi will remain closed on Tuesday after after violence in the area intensified on Monday.

As per the information, exams for class 12 in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in west Delhi will be conducted as per schedule, as there are no centres in the northeast Delhi for this exam.

The Delhi government demanded the suspension of the board examinations in the schools in these areas. In addition to the 10th and 12th board exams, the school examinations up to class 11 have been postponed as of now.

After the violence following the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday intensified on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there will be no school home examinations on Tuesday in the violence-hit areas and all government and private schools will remain closed.

However, the board exams of class 10 and 12 are beyond the control of Delhi government.

The Delhi government is concerned over the first board exam – English – of class 10 scheduled for Wednesday.

Regarding the board exams, Sisodia said: “I have spoken to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ that board examinations in this district should also be postponed. As of now, the Ministry has not taken any decision.”

Commenting on the violence, he said: “I have been in Delhi for last three decades but never felt so scared in my own city. Who are the people setting Delhi on fire? Very sad and ashamed today. This is our Delhi. It is the capital of the country. We have to save it.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues have appealed to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who visited the violence-affected area, also appealed to the people of the area to restore peace. Rai has also spoken to the Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of law and order.