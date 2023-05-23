All seven Gyanvapi cases to be heard together: Varanasi district court

In April 2022, a senior division court ordered a survey on the mosque premises. The survey was completed in May 2022. During that time, a Shivling was allegedly found in the mosque which the Muslim side claimed was a fountain.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2023 3:02 pm IST
Land belongs to temple even after demolition: Counsel for Hindu side in Gyanvapi mosque case
Varanasi: In this May, 2022 file photo, the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. The district court in Varanasi on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, rejected Hindu side's demand seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of 'Shivling' in the mosque complex. (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: The Varanasi District Court on Tuesday ordered that all the seven cases related to Gyanvapi will be heard together.

“All the seven cases related to the Gyanvapi case will now be heard simultaneously,” Varanasi District Judge ordered.

On Monday, the District Judge had reserved the verdict after the hearing. The Hindu side had filed a petition regarding this.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Ahankaar mei dubb gaye Modi ji’, says Sisodia; Delhi cop ‘misbehaves’ with him

In August 2021, five women filed a petition in the local court seeking the right to perform regular worship at the Shringar Gauri site located in the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

In April 2022, a senior division court ordered a survey on the mosque premises. The survey was completed in May 2022. During that time, a Shivling was allegedly found in the mosque which the Muslim side claimed was a fountain.

The Supreme Court on May 19 told the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not conduct carbon dating of a ‘Shivling’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath corridor, till the next hearing on the matter.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 7.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2023 3:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button