All six YSRCP candidates unanimously get elected as MLCs

Amaravati, March 8 : All the six Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates who filed their nominations for MLC positions under MLA quota were unanimously elected on Monday.

Returning Officer PV Subba Reddy confirmed their election and handed over the declaration forms to four of the candidates.

Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivas, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy and Challa Bagheedhara Reddy received the declaration forms from the returning officer in the mini conference hall at the state Assembly.

According to Subba Reddy, no other nominations have been filed to compete with the YSRCP candidates, leading to their unanimous election.

Karimunnisa worked as a corporator in Vijayawada while Srinivas is the ruling party’s in-charge for Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district.

Chakravarthy is the son of deceased Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad.

Following the death of Prasad, the Chief Minister met with his family members and promised that he would accommodate his son as an MLC.

Two MLC vacancies emerged by virtue of Pilli Subash Chandrabose resigning and going to the Rajya Sabha, and on the passing away of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s son Bhageedhara Reddy also received the declaration form from the returning officer.

