All top four seeds in men’s semifinals in AITA c’ship

Bengaluru, Jan 14 : All the top four seeds in the men’s category marched into the semifinals of the AITA championship at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy here on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, top seed Nikki Poonacha of Andhra Pradesh beat seventh seed Yash Yadav of Madhya Pradesh 6-2, 6-4, while second seed Prajwal S. Dev of Karnataka brushed aside the challenge of Tamil Nadu’s Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan 6-2, 6-1.

Third seed Suraj R. Prabodh was made to sweat by Chandrashekar Anirudh before winning 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-1, while fourth seed Rishi Reddy got the better of Tamil Nadu’s Prithvi Sekhar 6-2, 6-2.

In the women’s quarterfinals, fifth seed Pratibha Narayan of Karnataka suffered an upset at the hands of lesser fancied Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana, losing 1-6, 6-1, 1-6. Sadiq Soha, seeded third, survived a second set blip to see off Nidhi Chilumula 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, the third seeded pair of Prithvi Sekhar and Peranamallur Vignesh won the men’s doubles title, beating Bharath Nishok Kumaran and Kavin Masilamani 6-3, 6-2. Sharmada Balu and Chilakalapudi Sravya Shivani beat Ishwari Anant Matere and Pooja Ingale 6-2, 6-0 to win the women’s doubles title.

Results:

Men’s singles quarterfinals:

Nikki K Poonacha (1) (AP) bt Yadav Yash (7) (MP) 6-2, 6-4

Reddy Rishi (4) (KAR) bt Prithvi Sekhar (5) (TN) 6-2, 6-2

Suraj R Prabodh (3) (KAR) bt Chandrasekar Anirudh (6) (TS) 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-1

Prajwal SD Dev (2) (KAR) bt Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan (8) (TN) 6-2, 6-1

Women’s singles quarterfinals:

Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Prathiba Prasad Narayan (5) (KAR) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (2) (TN) bt Vanshita Pathania (7) (TN) 6-2, 6-3

Reshma Maruri (8) (KAR) bt Ingale Pooja (MAH) 6-4, 6-3

Sadiq Soha (3) (KAR) bt Nidhi Chilumula (6) (TS) 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3

Men’s doubles final:

Prithvi Sekhar (TN)/ Peranamallur Vignesh (TS) (3) bt Bharath Nishok Kumaran (TN) /Kavin Masilamani (TN) 6-3, 6-2

Women’s doubles final:

Sharmada Balu (KAR) / Chilakalapudi Sravya Shivani (TS) bt Ishwari Anant Matere (MAH) / Ingale Pooja (MAH) 6-2, 6-0

–IANS

rkm/arm