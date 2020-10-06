Allahabad HC directs three CJMs to hear cases against Tablighis

Allahabad: Allahabad High Court directed three Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJMs) of Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut to hear the cases against Tablighis.

A division bench comprising Justices Shashi Kant Gupta and Shamim Ahmed passed an order that the three CJMs should not only hear all the cases against the Tablighis but also make decisions within eight weeks. It said that the hearing can be done through video-conferencing.

Transfer of cases

It also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to transfer the cases.

Cases pending in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow Zones should be transferred to the Lucknow CJM whereas, cases in Agra and Meerut zones should be handled by CJM, Meerut. CJM, Bareilly will hear the cases pending in Bareilly Zone.

The cases have to be transferred within two weeks of the filling of order. The order was filled on 30th September.

Petition

In the petition heard by Allahabad HC it was mentioned that accused are facing logistic difficulties due to cases pending in different courts. It was also alleged that the bail conditions imposed by various court were not uniform.

In the entire state, a total 188 cases were lodged against Tablighis. Out of 188, 15 cases that were registered at Sultanpur, Meerut and Jaunpur were decided by the magistrates.