Allahabad HC stays process to appoint 69K teachers in UP

Lucknow: In a jolt to the Yogi Adityanath government, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

The court fixed July 12 for further hearing in the case.

Justice Alok Mathur’s order came on dozens of writ petitions that raised questions on the process.

The court directed the petitioners to submit their objections regarding answersheets to the state government within a week. The government will then refer the same to the University Grants Commission to decide on the objections.

The Primary Education Department had declared the results for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers and the counselling session was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, on May 6, had welcomed a High Court order that approved the state government’s decision to keep higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools of the state.

He had congratulated all successful candidates and asked them tio contribute to the state education system in the coming years.

Source: IANS

