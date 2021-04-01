ALLAH’S MERCY

Allah is the Most Merciful. Here are some verses of Qur’an regarding His Mercy:

“Say My slaves who have transgressed against themselves (by committing evil deeds and sins) Do not despair of the Mercy of Allah: verily He forgives all sins. Truly He is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”

(39:53)

“And whoever does a wrong or wrongs himself, but then seeks forgiveness from Allah, he will find Allah forgiving and merciful.”

(4:110)

“Lo! Allah is a Lord of Kindness to mankind, but most of mankind give not thanks.”

(2:143)

“And seek Allahs forgiveness. Certainly, Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.”

(73:20)

“And it is He who accepts repentance from His servants and pardons the evil deed and knows what you do.”

(42:25)

“And those who, when they commit a lewd act or wrong themselves with evil, remember Allah and ask forgiveness for their sins and who forgives sins except Allah? And they do not persist in what (wrong) they were doing while they knew it. For such, the reward is forgiveness from their Lord and Gardens with rivers flowing through, wherein they shall abide forever. How excellent is the reward of the doers (of good).”

(3:135-136)

In a Hadith E Qudsi, Allah says:

“O son of Adam, as long as you call upon Me and put your hope in Me, I have forgiven you for what you have done and I do not mind. O son of Adam, if your sins were to reach the clouds of the sky and then you seek My forgiveness, I would forgive you. O son of Adam, if you were to come to Me with sins that are close to filling the earth and then you would meet Me without ascribing any partners with Me, I would certainly bring you forgiveness close to filling it.”

[Al-Tirmidhi]

The Prophet, SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam, also said:

“Allah, the Almighty says:

“Whosoever does a good deed, will have (reward) ten times like it and I add more; and whosoever does an evil, will have the punishment like it or I will forgive (him). And whosoever approaches Me by one span, I will approach him by one cubit; and whosever approaches Me by one cubit, I approach him by one fathom, and whosever comes to Me walking, I go to him running; and whosever meets Me with an earth-load of sins without associating anything with Me, I meet him with forgiveness like that.”

[Muslim]

The following Hadith was Narrated Abu Huraira (RadiyAllahu Anhu):

‘I heard Allah’s Apostle (SallAllahu Alaihi Wa Sallam) saying,

“Allah divided Mercy into one-hundred parts and He kept its ninety-nine parts with Him and sent down its one part on the earth, and because of that, its one single part, His creations are Merciful to each other, so that even the mare lifts up its hoofs away from its baby animal, lest it should trample on it.'”

[Bukhari]