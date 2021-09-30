Allapur-Madhapur main road closed, traffic diversions in place

By News Desk|   Published: 30th September 2021 5:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday informed citizens of the various traffic diversions planned due to laying of VDCC road from Allapur to Madhapur main road under the limits of Balanagar traffic police station.

In the ‘traffic advisory’ the DCP traffic police, Cyberabad stated that the traffic diversions have been planned keeping in mind the work of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). GHMC is taking up the works of laying of VDCC road from Allapur to Madhapur main road at new Allapur ward no. 116, Moosapet Circle-23 from October 1 to 21.

The vehicles coming from Borabanda towards Hitech City will be diverted at Padmarao Nagar colony near Abbu Bhai beef shop towards Sunnam Cheruvu pilli Dargah, the traffic advisory read.

Moreover, the advisory further read that the traffic coming from Hitech City towards Borabanda will be diverted to Gayathri Nagar outpost near Padmavathi tiffin center towards Sunnam Cheruvu.

The general public has been requested to co-operate with the executing agency of the traffic police.

