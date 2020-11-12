Allcargo creates history, moves 76m long cargo for L&T Hydrocarbon

New Delhi, Nov 12 : Integrated logistics provider Allcargo Logistics has achieved a rare feat of successfully managing one of the largest over-dimensional cargo (ODC) movements in India by moving a 76-metre long super consignment from L&T Hazira in Gujarat to IOCL Paradip in Odisha.

The nine super ODCs comprising heavy equipment such as glycol field stripper, vacuum effect evaporator and MEG column were delivered from the manufacturing yard in Hazira to the project location in IOCL Paradip.

The transportation brought big challenges as it involved direct transportation of six packages from the L&T factory to the Adani Hazira Port by road, vessel voyage from Adani Hazira Port to Paradip Port (PICT) and land transportation from the PICT to the IOCL Refinery using shore road.

The movement also involved the transportation of three packages from the L&T Jetty to the Adani Hazira Port by vessel and from the PICT to the IOCL site by road.

Overcoming few operational challenges and maneuvering constraints, the team of project logistics professionals at Allcargo Logistics planned and executed the transportation with perfection and utmost safety.

Allcargo also pressed into service its advanced equipment and operators to ensure smooth movement of the ODCs.

“There are always inherent challenges involved in the process of moving ODC. In this case, challenges multiplied due to size and shape. However, our P&E team rose to the occasion and demonstrated extraordinary commitment and proficiency to ensure safe and hassle-free multimodal movement, delivering superior customer satisfaction. Our specialised project movement service has set up a benchmark of its own leveraging incomparable expertise and commitment to excellence,” said Rahul Rai, Business Head of Project and Engineering Division at Allcargo Logistics Limited.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.