Alleged irregularities in OU, Kakatiya University fellowships, PIL filed

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: A PhD research scholar from Karimnagar filed a petition in Telangana High Court alleging irregularities in the approval of fellowship in Osmania and Kakatiya Universities in violation of the rules stipulated in this regard. He appealed to the HC to order for a CBI inquiry in this matter alleging that no action was taken in response to his earlier complaints.

Notice issued to Govt, UGC, others

Admitting the petition of Srinivas, the High Court had issued notices to the Central Government, University Grant Commission, CBI, Osmania University and Kakatiya University seeking their reply.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice V Vijaysen Reddy had given the respondent 4 weeks time to submit their affidavits.

Allegations

“There are irregularities going on against SC/ST and OBC scholars with regard to research programs. I had lodged a complaint to CBI some months ago”, Srinivas said.

“The students taking admission in PhD and M.Phil should be given fellowship. The University Grant Commission had issued guidelines for granting national fellowship to the OBC students. Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students and Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for SC/ST are given to those students who have done their post-graduation and intending to take admission in M.Phil and PhD Courses”, Srinivas said.