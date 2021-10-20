Alleging YSRCP attacks, Naidu to hold 36-hour long protest

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National president Nara Chandrababu Naidu will hold a 36-hour long protest program condemning the alleged attacks of ruling YSRCP activists on the party headquarters, district offices and the party leaders from Thursday.

The protest program would commence from 8 am on Thursday to 8 pm on Friday. The program will be held at the state party headquarters.

In a statement, Naidu alleged that the “government terror” was going up in the state and added that factionalism had joined hands with power in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the police was also extending support to the ruling YSRCP leaders to carry out their factionalism based violent activities.

He alleged that the CM had given his green signal to physical attacks on those who criticised him. He said that a mob attack on the party headquarters of the opposition political party by the activists of a ruling party had never taken place in the history of the state in the past.

He alleged that physical attacks took place on the party leaders and staff at the party headquarters and added that the party headquarters was ransacked. He claimed that the attacks had taken place as part of a conspiracy and added that the houses of the party leaders were also not spared by the mob.

Naidu said that Tuesday was a dark day in the history of the state. He said that the TDP had been fighting on the public problems ever since the ruling YSRCP came into power and added that the ruling party had been continuously attacking them as it was not able to digest the protest programs of the TDP.