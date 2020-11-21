Alliance Air to commence Mumbai-Goa flights from Dec

New Delhi, Nov 21 : In a bid to expand its presence, Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will commence daily direct flight operations from Mumbai to Goa from December 4.

“To cater to the upcoming festivities, the airline has introduced this new flight on the route to add to the convenience of the flyers who will be travelling to meet their family and friends in the festive season,” a company statement said.

According to the airline, the all-inclusive one-way inaugural fare for Mumbai to Goa starts at Rs 2,957 and for Goa to Mumbai at Rs 3,171.

Besides, the airline said that it is adhering to all the government guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination,” the statement said.

“The aircraft are being disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion,” it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.