Allow Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme: Andhra to Centre

Amaravati: Rajya Sabha member and senior YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy on Friday met with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and requested him to allow Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme.

“I have requested Shekawat to allow Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme and direct the KRMB board to notify it,” said Reddy.

He also called for the deployment of CISF security personnel at the common reservoirs and demanded that the law should be followed. He said these are the responsibilities of the Central government.

The MP said he elaborately discussed the alleged illegal policies of the Telangana government.

Reddy termed Telangana’s projects such as Palamuru Rangareddy project, Dindi project, expansion of Kalwakurthy and expansion of Srisailam left bank canal as illegal and explained the reasons for the contention of the Andhra government to Shekawat. “I asked for the cooperation of the minister and he responded positively,” said the YSRCP leader.

The MP said he met Shekawat under the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are engaged in a bitter water war over the projects with both terming them as illegal.

Already, Jagan Mohan Reddy has written several letters to the Centre on the issue and its complaints against Telangana.