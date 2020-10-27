Allow use of UIDAI database to identify bodies: Himachal DGP

Shimla, Oct 27 : Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu has written to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO to allow the use of their database to help identity unidentified/unclaimed bodies, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As the right to privacy of an individual ceases to exist with death but since the dignity extends right up to the cremation or burial, it has been requested that the biometrics of unidentified bodies be allowed to be matched with the UIDAI database, the Director General of Police said.

It would not breach any living person’s privacy, but help identify bodies so as to hand them over to the next of kin for performing the cremation or burial per the religious beliefs of the deceased.

Needless to say, it would also provide the much-needed closure to the family, he added.

The DGP requested the UIDAI to work out a mechanism in this regard.

As per Himachal Police, around 100 unidentified bodies were found in the hill state every year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.