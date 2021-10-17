Allu Arjun and team all set for ‘pumpkin-breaking ceremony’

Allu Arjun, is busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama 'Pushpa'. Being directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sukumar

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 17th October 2021 3:26 pm IST
Allu Arjun gets staff above 45 and their families vaccinated for Covid
Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Mumbai: One South India’s most happening actors, Allu Arjun, is busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama ‘Pushpa’. Being directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sukumar, expectations are already running high.

With the movie slated for a December 17 release, the ‘Pushpa’ shoot is progressing at full speed so that the post-production work can be wrapped up in time. The next big ritual is breaking the pumpkin, which is what South Indian filmmakers do after a shoot is completed. It is slated for November 5, by when Allu Arjun and his fellow actors would have completed dubbing as well.

Allu Arjun plays a crude, untamed character named Pushpa Raj, who is a sandalwood smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna is also all set to impress the audience in her unglamourous, rural avatar. Pushpa is one of this year’s most-anticipated movies.

MS Education Academy

Malayalam cinema’s sensational actor Fahadh Faasil also appears as the baddie. Actor Sunil and others play important roles as well.

The makers of ‘Pushpa’ have released two lyrical songs — ‘Dakko Dakko Meka’ and ‘Srivalli’. Both the songs have grabbed the attention of music lovers and become instant chartbusters.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button