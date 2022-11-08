Allu Arjun breaks down during an event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun recently attended the success bash of his brother Allu Sirish’s movie Urvasivo Rakshasivo in Hyderabad as a chief guest. A video of Arjun breaking down into tears when Sirish gave his speech is doing rounds on the internet and it has left AA’s fans emotional.

Tears of joy rolled down Allu Arjun’s cheeks listening to his brother’s speech. The Pushpa star also thanked the audience for making Urvasivo Rakshasivo a success. Watch the video below.

Arjun shares an extremely special bond with his baby brother Allu Sirish. However, recent reports claimed that the two are currently not on good terms. Speculations were also rife that Sirish was staying away from his family following an alleged argument with his brother and father Allu Aravind. After watching their latest video, it seems like there is no truth to these rumours.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. It is being said that the actor will be promoting his next in Russia ahead of its release. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.