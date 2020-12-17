Allu Arjun captures beautiful monochrome snaps of Hyderabad, see pics

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated south stars Allu Arjun is known to be an avid social media star and his love for photography is quite known to all. He keeps sharing some of the most interesting snaps and moments from his daily life which are captured by himself.

Recently, Allu Arjun has been sharing beautiful photographs in black and white and his subject is Hyderabad. Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared two stunning monochrome photos of Hyderabad in its true essence.

Take a look at the breathtaking pics:



Pictures clicked by Allu Arjun (Instagram)

On Wednesday, he shared a black-and-white photo of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad which seems to have been captured in the early morning. Today (December 17), he posted another photo of a busy lane in the city.

Not many know that the actor even has a private photography account where he shares his clicks with his set of friends and family. Now, Allu Arjun has decided to share his photographs with his fans on his public page on Instagram.

In August, the Stylish Star took to his Instagram space and shared his monochrome photo as he extended his wishes to the photographers across the world. In the photo, he can be seen lost in his own world as he captures the beauty of nature. Sharing the photo, the Pushpa actor wrote, “Happy World Photography Day”

Allu Arjun’s workfront

Allu Arjun was last seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it was a huge Box Office hit. He will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.