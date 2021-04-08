Allu Arjun celebrates his 38th birthday in Hyderabad with Pushpa team [PICTURES]

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has won millions of hearts with his powerful onscreen performance. Also called as Stylish Star by his fans and admirers, Arjun had delivered some of the best Telugu films including Arya (2004), Bunny (2005), Desamuduru (2007), Parugu (2008), Arya 2 (2009) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) among others.

Allu Arjun has turned an year older and fabulous today and is celebrating his 38th birthday in Hyderabad with his family and Pushpa team.

Allu Arjun attends Pushpa teaser launch event in Hyderabad

He attended the event of Pushpa teaser launch in Hyderabad yesterday where he celebrated his big day. He attended event with director Sukumar and producers of Mythri Movie Makers. While addressing the gathering, he thanked his fans for their continued support and expressed his love for them.

Pictures from the event are going viral on social media and the actor has occupied the top place in today’s social media trends.

Sharing a photo from the event on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you all soo much for the love. It was a memorable event. Thank you soo much @aryasukku @mythriofficial and many more.”

Wishes from wife Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. She posted a cosy photo of themselves which was taken during their recent trip to the Maldives. She also posted another family picture with their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Sharing a photo of herself and Allu Arjun, Sneha wrote, “#happybirthday Arjun.” She also added a “We love you” sticker to their family photo. Check it out:

Allu Arjun and his family headed back from the island nation on Tuesday after celebrating Allu Ayaan’s seventh birthday

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Pooja Hegde. He is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Pushpa which is directed by Sukumar. The film is based on the lives of red sandalwood smugglers. Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, will release in theatres on August 13.

Pushpa teaser: Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj

The makers of Pushpa treated fans with the teaser of Allu Arjun’s forthcoming film on April 6. Although the short video was enough to create hype about the Sukumar directorial, glimpses of the actor in his new look, added up to the excitement. Going by the teaser, the star seems like he works as a smuggler of Red Sandalwood.