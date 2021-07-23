Allu Arjun, family enjoy a monsoon ride on Durgam Cheruvu bridge- Viral video

Hyderabad: Long drives in monsoon are always soothing and joyful. And now, it looks like the perfect monsoon weather across the city has even Tollywood celebs longing for some joyrides. Actor Allu Arjun recently took his ladylove Allu Sneha Reddy and children Arha and Ayaan out for a relaxing drive in the city.

Sneha, who an avid social media user, shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, “My City. #hyderabad #longdrive #monsoon.” In the video, which is circulating online, Arjun, driving the car on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad with the kids, Arha and Ayaan, sitting in the back. The family seems to be enjoying the monsoon weather of Hyderabad by spending quality time. Watch the video below:

Allu Arha is all set to make her onscreen debut with Gunasekhar’s Samantha Akkineni starrer Shakunthalam. The little one has reportedly even dubbed for her role in the film. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is busy with Sukumar’s Pushpa, which sees Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as his co-stars. Apart from this, he also has another major project with Director Koratala Siva, tentatively referred to as #AA21.