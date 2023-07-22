Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’, fans can’t keep calm

New Delhi: Accelerating the much-hyped anticipation of the audience, star Allu Arjun was recently seen revealing a dialogue from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ at an event.

Allu Arjun was present at the appreciation meet of ‘Baby’, starring Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

‘Pushparaj’ a.k.a Allu Arjun gave a speech at the event, and surprised the audience with a dialogue from his upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’.

The icon star was asked to give a little sneak peek of his upcoming film, and Allu Arjun quoted a dialogue saying, “Eedantha jarigedi okate rule meeda jarugutaanadadi, Pushpa gadi Rule”.

The crowd went crazy and started to hail and cheer. This has certainly raised the bar of excitement among the audience to witness Allu Arjun coming back to action as Pushparaj in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The makers further shared the speech on their social media and captioned it as, “Okkate RULE… Adhi “Pushpa gadi RULE #Pushpa #Pushpa2TheRule”.

Fans flooded the comment section with their love and excitement for the movie. They wrote, “Pushpa Gadi Ruleeeee”, “Pushpa Raj Rule”, with heart and fire emojis.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ has been in the headlines ever since the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that travelled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities.

Directed by Sukumar, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and is slated to release next year.