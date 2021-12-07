Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa’ trailer out

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 7th December 2021 10:42 am IST
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' trailer out
Allu Arjun from Pushpa (Twitter)

New Delhi: The makers of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ have finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Monday.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer unravels the complex struggle between the natives of the forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and those who smuggle it overseas.

The trailer is packed with action, violence, powerful dialogues and romance.

MS Education Academy

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

Pushpa is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button