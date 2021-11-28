Allu Arjun, Salman Khan set to share screen space?

Mumbai: What could be more exciting for the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs watching leading favourite stars together on screen? Fans of the actors Salman Khan and Allu Arjun have been eagerly waiting to see them together on big screen.

And now, if reports are to be believed, the wait is over! Well, the duo is not coming together for a film. According to latest buzz, Arjun and Salman will be seen on the India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Allu Arjun to appear on Bigg Boss 15?

Reports have it that Allu Arjun will be appearing on one of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the controversial reality show to promote his upcoming pan-India film ‘Pushpa’. However, an official announcement on it is still awaited.

If the reports which are surfacing online are to be believed then it is going to be a biggest treat for Bigg Boss audience and also the superstars’ fans. It will be interesting to see Allu Arjun and Salman Khan’s onscreen camaraderie and also how the Tollywood superstar will interact with the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

About Pushpa

Speaking about Pushpa, the much-anticipated film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the female lead role opposite Allu Arjun in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 17 December 2021.