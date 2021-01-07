Allu Arjun thankful for garnering 10 million Instagram followers

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th January 2021 5:22 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram and has thanked his fans for being there as his strength.

Arjun posted a video montage on Instagram. The clip features all the videos and pictures he has shared on the portal.

“Thank You All for the Love . Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings,” he wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Arjun has recently announced his next film directed by Koratala Siva.

He also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”, on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

READ:  One held in old city for trying to kill opponent

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th January 2021 5:22 pm IST
Back to top button