Allu Arjun’s daughter to make debut with Samantha’s film; details inside

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her movie debut and the actor officially announced the news by sharing it on Twitter.

The four-year-old will be making her screen debut with the pan India film Shakuntalam starring Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Terming it as a proud moment, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to announce his daughter’s debut. “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut,” he wrote.

“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam,” he added.

Allu Arha will be playing a crucial role in the film and has already started shooting for the film. She will wrap her portions in the next 10 days. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shankutalam is a pan-India big-budget mythological love drama.