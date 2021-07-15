Allu Arjun’s daughter to make debut with Samantha’s film; details inside

Allu Arha will be playing a crucial role in the film and has already started shooting for the film. She will wrap her portions in the next 10 days.

(L) Samantha Akkineni (R) Allu Arjun with daughter Arha

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her movie debut and the actor officially announced the news by sharing it on Twitter.

The four-year-old will be making her screen debut with the pan India film Shakuntalam starring Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Terming it as a proud moment, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to announce his daughter’s debut. “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut,” he wrote.

“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam,” he added.

Allu Arha will be playing a crucial role in the film and has already started shooting for the film. She will wrap her portions in the next 10 days. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shankutalam is a pan-India big-budget mythological love drama.

