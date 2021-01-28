Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ set to release on THIS date!

Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun’s much-awaited upcoming project ‘Pushpa’ finally got its release date. Yes, you heard it right! The film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead is all set to hit the screens on August 13.

Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa took to social media announced the news on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun shared a captivating poster and wrote, “#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP.”

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Producer Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar said they are hopeful the audience will enjoy the film as it has a combination of great content and actors.

Also Read: Disha Patani in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, check her huge fee for special appearance

“With the massive star power of Allu Arjun on our side, we are confident that the storyline will get more than its due. It is a gripping story and we’ve furthered our cause to bring the audiences fresh and impactful content with ‘Pushpa’,” the producers said in a statement.

The multilingual action thriller film, written and directed by Sukumar, will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2.