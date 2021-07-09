Allu Sirish gets injured while strength training

Allu Sirish keeps sharing updates about his workout routines with his fans and followers on social media

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 9th July 2021 3:29 pm IST
Allu Sirish (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Sirish has suffered a neck injury courtesy strength training. Sirish posted a picture on Instagram story on Friday, where he is seen wearing a neck brace.

He said: “Surely not a fashion accessory! Injured neck while strength training.”

On the work front, Sirish, who was recently seen in the music video of the Hindi track “Vilayati sharaab”, will soon be seen in the Telugu film “Prema Kadanta”, directed by Rakesh Sashii and co-starring Anu Emmanuel.

