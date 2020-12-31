Almost 22K new Covid cases take India tally to 1.02 Cr

New Delhi, Dec 31 : With 21,821 new Coronavirus infections and 299 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 1,02,66,674 on Thursday, while the death toll touched 1,48,738, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Till now, 98,60,280 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,57,656 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.04 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.45 per cent.

A total of 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 11,27,244 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh (in random order).

