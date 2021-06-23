Already across 3Cr-mark, India logs 50K in 24hrs

New Delhi: India recorded 50,848 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s total caseload to over three crores, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

As it continued with a declining trend of coronavirus infection, the country reported 1,358 deaths.

This is the sixth consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 3,00,28,709. India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

India’s total caseload had touched two crore-mark on May 3.

It is also the 16th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 6,43,194 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,90,660 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 68,817 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,89,94,855 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 29,46,39,511 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 54,24,374 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,59,73,198 samples have been tested up to June 22 for Covid-19. Of these 19,01,056 samples were tested on Tuesday.