Alt News co-founder Zubair produced before a local court in UP

Zubair is also facing legal action in a seperate case. The journalist was detained on 27 June in, Delhi, for allegedly hurting the feelings of the Hindu community.

Updated: 4th July 2022 5:51 pm IST
Alt News co founder and senior journalist Mohammad Zubair (Photo: Twitter)

Alt News co-founder and journalist Mohammad Zubair was taken to Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning by the Delhi Police and produced before a local court. This came soon after a production warrant was issued in connection with the FIR where he called Yati Narsinghanand, Bajrang Muni, and Swami Anand Swaroop “hate mongers.”

The case against the journalist was registered on July 1.

Background of Zubair’s arrest

In a separate case, Mohammed Zubair was detained on 27 June in, Delhi, for allegedly hurting the feelings of the Hindu community, according to the police. Zubair began participating in the investigation of a crime on Monday after it was reported to the Special Cell police station.

However, earlier this month, a Twitter handle informed the police that Mohammad Zubair had previously sent a controversial tweet and that his social media followers had magnified and instigated a series of arguments and hate speech in the thread.

“His role was found objectionable,” Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said. “He was examined in this separate case under sections 153A (doing actions detrimental to the maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to offend religious feelings) of the IPC.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Every person exposing BJP’s hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. The truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny.”

Aside from Gandhi, there has been widespread condemnation of Zubair’s detention.

(with ANI inputs)

