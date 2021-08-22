Alt News fact-check: Video of pro Taliban slogans at Ujjain function fake?

Hyderabad: A day earlier, it was reported that a group of people were arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raising slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad and “Taliban” at a function. The DGP filed a case of treason and in conjunction with the same CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that the mentality of the Taliban will not flourish. However, a report by Alt News now says that the slogans raised had nothing to do with Pakistan.

The video was tweeted by BJP leader Santosh Singh and Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Bhatia. The Indian Express reported that Jiwaji Ganj police booked at least 10 youths under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition) and 153B (imputation, assertion prejudicial to national integration). Hindi news channel Aaj Tak went on to telecast a segment titled “Ujjain: What was the need of Pakistan Zindabad during Muharram?”

However, a report by Alt News- fact checking media agency- analysed the videos and two other clips sent by people present at the function. An anonymous tip, the video shows a Taziya function that took place a day before Muharram wherein people were not chanting pro-Pakistan slogans but instead chanted “Qazi Saab zindabad,” which was doctored before it blew up on social media.

The chant “Ya Hussain, Ya Hussain”, also was chanted as it was the occasion of Muharram. Alt News managed to speak to witnesses who were present at the function. One such individual observed that never in the history of celebrations were any ‘anti-national’ slogans raised.

BJP member Shabnam Ali, also present at the meeting shared a clear image of the banner that wishes people for Islamic New Year and says that a procession organised every year has been postponed keeping COVID in mind. Ali shared a photograph of herself at the gathering where she is posing with MP Congress leader Maya Rajesh Trivedi.

A video showing Shabnam Ali, Maya Rajesh Trivedi, her husband Pandit Rajesh Trivedi and Qazi Khaleeq ur Rehman. Pandit Rajesh Trivedi similarly told Alt News, “When I was present at the event, I heard ‘Qazi Saab Zindabad’ slogans being raised in between religious chants. ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were not raised.”

Alt News analysed the videos of the function viral on social media along with other clips with better audio quality sent by individuals who attended the function. The slogan that can be heard in the videos is ‘Qazi Saab Zindabad’ and this was also corroborated by people present at the event.

The police have arrested at least 10 youths since the videos surfaced online. Alt News reached out to Ujjain SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla who said that the videos in police’s possession establish “what was said” but he did not share the alleged clips with us.

Videos of Muslims shouting “Paistan Zindabad” have sufaced multiple times in the past and this instance is proof of another fake news report.

n fact, another report published by The Free Press Journal on August 22 said, “The police have so far registered a case against 23 people. Of these, 10 arrested accused were presented in court today. The court has sent three of them into 3-day remand. Jiwajiganj police station in-charge Gagan Badal said Shadab, Shanu and Abdullah have been handed over to three-day remand by the court. The rest have been sent to the Central Jail.”