‘Alternative’ medicine becomes popular for COVID-19 prevention

A+ A-

Hyderabad: With the deadly COVID-19 spreading across the world, a few alternative medical practitioners including Homeopathy and Unani are trying to cash in by claiming to have medicines of prevention of and immunity from Coronavirus.

Several panic-stricken people in Old City are rushing towards Dawasazfor Unani medicine, while some of the homeopathy stores are seeing it as an opportunity to earn money from the scare by selling unwarranted preventive solutions.

“As the Unani and Ayurveda treatments have existed for centuries in India, I believe that alternative means have the power to prevent these types of viruses,” says Mohammed Wajahat, a retired government employee.

During this, the doctors at Government Nizamia Tibbi Hospital at Charminar claim to have developed a remedy. After carrying out research, they got satisfactory results.

An official from the hospital wishing to remain anonymous said, “We have come up with the remedies that prevent and cures the Coronavirus. Although we are waiting for the government nod to sell this in mainstream markets.”

Some of the Unani stores in Old City have started selling preventive medicine, in localities like Barkas, Mirchowk and other areas.

This medication’s photo is being circulated over social media, prompting visits to Homeopathy and Unani stores.

Moreover, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) departments have already started distributing preventive medicine in the city.

Whatsapp groups are abuzz with claims of homeopathic solutions.

Even Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday inaugurated a prophylactic homeopathy medicine distribution center at JSPS Government Homeopathic Medical College and also administered a dose of the ‘Arsenic Album’ medicine.

A post went viral over various social media platforms claiming that a homeopathy doctor suggested ‘Arsenicum Album-30’ to avert Coronavirus infections.

Further, with these posts about such substances getting viral, people are panicking and purchasing bulk dosages from stores.

However, several precautionary measures and awareness are being circulated on social media which also includes hand-sanitizers, wearing masks, avoiding handshakes and maintaining a certain distance amongst each other.