Alternative to BJP at national level, like-minded parties are ready to work with Mamata

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) said that there is a need for unity at the national level among the opposition parties to face the anti-people policies of the ruling BJP.

The CPI National Secretary Dr. K. Narayana said that many regional and national parties are trying to form a front to defeat the BJP lead NDA in the 2024 general elections.

Narayan said that CPI is always opposing the anti-people policy of the Modi government. The central government is trying to weaken the state governments which is regretful.

BJP is trying to curtail the states’ powers in electricity, water, and legislature. Dr. Narayana hoped that the opposition parties’ unity takes form at the national level soon.

He said that the local leaders like Mamata Banerjee have speeded up efforts to form a unity of the opposition party to defeat the BJP at the center.

Though the leftist parties in Bengal keep distance with Trinamool Congress politically the CPI, however, is ready to work with like-minded parties for a joint cause.