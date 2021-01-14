Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin to tie knot after Bigg Boss 14 finale? Here’s what the actress said

Mumbai: In a shocking twist, one of the most strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the show last week. The sudden elimination left everyone tear-eyed including host Salman Khan and her bestie Aly Goni had a breakdown.

Post her elimination, Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her relationship with Aly Goni and her plans of taking their relation a step further. She revealed how she realised her love for Aly.

Jasmin Bhasin confesses love for Aly Goni

When Indian Express asked Jasmin Bhasin about when did she and Aly were in love, the actress replied, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”

She confirms marriage

Further speaking about their marriage, Jasmin said, “It will happen but it’s a very big decision. Once Aly is out, we’ll sit and discuss things. We will also have to get our families together, and then go ahead with whatever is best for us.”

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she said to ETimes.

Well, as it has been a wedding season in the film industry since past few months, what could be more exciting for the fans to see their another favourite couple getting hitched, if their parents agree!