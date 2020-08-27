Amal Sehrawat: Getting back to set is a great moment for any actor

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 3:55 am IST
Amal Sehrawat: Getting back to set is a great moment for any actor

Mumbai, Aug 27 : Actor Amal Sehrawat is elated about resuming shoot for the TV show, Choti Sarrdaarni.

“After a gap of six months, I have finally resumed shoot. I can’t express how much I missed the set, the cast and crew. Getting back to the set is a great moment for an actor. I was pretty nostalgic while facing the camera after six months. When I met my co-stars I felt so good and realised how much I missed them,” he said about the show’s unit, which also consists of actors like Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

“The onset vibes are very positive and the unit is maintaining all precautions. People are following that too. Not only are we responsible for our own health, but we are also responsible for others,” he added.

READ:  James Anderson England's greatest of all time, feels Dom Bess

Talking about his character Jagga, he said: “Jagga and Amal have a lot of similarities. Both prioritise their family over everything else, both are loving fathers, loving husbands. You don’t get so many shades in one character and there is going to be lots of exciting stuff ahead.”

On the personal front, Amal is still trying to get over the sudden loss of his father. “It’s a loss which is probably the biggest in my life. Everything has changed after that,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close