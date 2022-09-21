Amanatullah Khan sent to 5 more days of police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to five more days of police custody in connection with a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan, who was arrested on September 16, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court as his four-day custodial interrogation of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) ends on Wednesday.

In its fresh application, the ACB sought 10 days of additional custody of the Okhla MLA, saying he was interrogated for only two days in the four days’ custody due to his health conditions which deteriorated and he had to be admitted to hospital. On September 20, Khan complained of chest pain after which the ACB officials took him for an echocardiogram at a hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS as the doctors noted some changes in the ECG.

During the course of the hearing, public prosecutor Atul Shrivastav submitted that the money in relation to the case had been transferred to Dubai. The present case pertains to certain illegal appointments made by Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure from March 2016 to October 2016, and these appointments were made by him in violation of provisions of the Waqf Act as well as the rules.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Khan, said the public prosecutor should reveal all details about how the money has been transferred and to whom, arguing it cannot be simply said ‘Dubai’ despite divulging details.

Mehra also questioned how the money transactions are relating to the Waqf board appointments. As per officials, Khan has also allegedly misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi Government. During ACB’s raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also seized.